Seaplane crashes after attempting to land on Lake Norman in Catawba County

LAKE NORMAN — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a seaplane flipped over while attempting to land on Lake Norman early Saturday morning.
Channel 9 was there as crews pulled the plane out of the water near Long Island in Catawba County.
It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Lake Norman near the Northview Harbor community.
Witnesses told state troopers a fixed-wing single-engine “amphibious” plane was trying to make a water landing, but toppled forward and crashed near Lake Norman State Park.
Officials said nearby boaters rescued the plane’s pilot and a passenger, who are both expected to be OK.
In order to prevent the plane from sinking, crews towed it to shore near the Long Island Airport
Crews from Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue, Denver Fire Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol NC Wildlife Resources Commission and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.
No other information has been released.
