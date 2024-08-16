Second 18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A second person has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Albemarle on July 24.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, 18-year-old Jamie Jermaine Mack of Kannapolis was arrested in Buffalo, New York on Thursday.

Police said Dy’Zavious Izayah Bivens, 18, of Albemarle, was shot and killed on July 24 on North Sixth Street at Park Ridge Road. Authorities believe the shooting wasn’t random and said everyone involved knew each other.

Two days later, Albemarle police announced the first suspect, 18-year-old Damani Jacquez Wall, had turned himself in and was booked into the Stanly County jail.

Wall was charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery, and assault with deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police announced Mack’s arrest on Friday. He faces the same charges Wall does and is being held in New York.

