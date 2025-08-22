Section of Blue Ridge Parkway near Mount Pisgah, Graveyard Fields reopens following Helene damage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Eleven months after Helene tore through Western North Carolina, damaging the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, one section that leads to several popular sites has reopened.

Crews have completed repairs at milepost 401.5, the National Park Service told WLOS. And access to the section of the Blue Ridge Parkway between US-191 in Asheville and milepost 420 has been restored.

Now, 38 miles from milepost 382 to milepost 420 have been reopened, providing continuous access to the highway, as well as access to Mount Pisgah Inn, campground, picnic areas, and hiking trails, WLOS reports.

Officials with the National Park Service told WLOS that the reopening on Friday marked steps toward their recovery plan to restore access following damage from multiple landslides during the storm.

The final repair project for the Parkway’s southern section is near milepost 421, expected to be completed this summer, WLOS reports.

Officials have asked that the public follow all remaining road closures to avoid hazards.

More information on road statuses can be found on the National Park Service website.

