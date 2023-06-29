‘Seeing much more people’: York County nonprofit prepares for higher needs from annual food drive

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina nonprofit is hosting its annual food drive focused on the most important meal of the day.

Channel 9′s partners at CN2 News went to the Pilgrim’s Inn Cereal Drive, which provides breakfast to local families in need across York County during the summer.

Piedmont Medical Center EMS donated over 10,000 boxes of cereal. The nonprofit told CN2 they believe more families will need their help this year.

“They’re coming in and they’re going out the door the same day they come in,” Lemelia Crockett from Pilgrim’s Inn told CN2. “This year is a lot different; we are seeing much more people than we have ever seen before.”

Members of Piedmont Medical Center’s EMS say they plan to donate more cereal before the end of the drive, CN2 reports.

If you would like to donate, the drive ends on Friday, June 30.

(WATCH BELOW: 9 Food Drive: Collecting for those in need in the Carolinas)

