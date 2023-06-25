Senator Tillis to host roundtable meeting 1 year after mental health bill signed into law

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis will be hosting a roundtable discussion on mental health care and the substance abuse crisis with other state leaders on Monday.

The meeting comes just after the one-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, written by Tillis, being signed into law. The act resulted in the largest amount of money being invested in mental health care in U.S. history.

Senator Tillis will be joined by Kody Kinsley, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Timothy Reeder and Senator Jim Burgin from the NC General Assembly; Dr. Robyn Jordan from the NC Medical Society; Karen Kelley from the Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers; Stephen Lawler from the NC Healthcare Association; and Dr. Ripple Sekhon with the United States Department of Veteran Affairs.

The meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh.

