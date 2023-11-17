Separate incidents block 2 south Charlotte roads

CHARLOTTE — Two different roads in south Charlotte were blocked early Friday afternoon due to separate incidents.

Both happened before 12:30 p.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department alerted drivers to a gas leak on Fairview Road west of Providence Road. Chopper 9 SkyZoom could see crews at the scene who appeared to be digging underneath the road.

Fairview Road gas leak The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department alerted drivers to a gas leak on Fairview Road west of Providence Road. Chopper 9 SkyZoom could see crews at the scene.

Fairview Road was closed in both directions and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Around the same time, Providence Road shut down at Alexander Road because of a crash. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over it and could see a work truck and another car were involved.

Providence Road crash Providence Road was shut down at Alexander Road because of a crash. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over it and could see a work truck and another car were involved.

Paramedics said no one was seriously hurt.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Car crashes through brick post in south Charlotte, killing 1 person)

Car crashes through brick post in south Charlotte, killing 1 person

©2023 Cox Media Group