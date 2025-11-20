September jobs report reveals mixed results for US economy

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its long-delayed September jobs report, revealing mixed results for the U.S. economy.

The report, postponed due to the government shutdown, showed that the U.S. economy added 119,000 jobs in September, marking an unexpected rebound for the labor market.

Despite the increase in jobs, the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, reaching a nearly four-year high.

The release of the September jobs report highlights both positive job growth and rising unemployment, leaving economists and policymakers to analyze the implications for the economy.

VIDEO: Company chooses Charlotte for its HQ, creating 540 jobs

Company chooses Charlotte for its HQ, creating 540 jobs

©2025 Cox Media Group