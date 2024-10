MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A serious crash shut down several lanes of traffic Monday afternoon on I-77 North near Exit 31 (Langtree Road) in Mooresville, officials said.

Chopper 9 was over the scene and it appeared there was a fatality involved in the crash.

Four of five lanes were closed, according to The state Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up for about 4 or 5 miles.

It is expected to be cleared by 4:10 p.m.





©2024 Cox Media Group