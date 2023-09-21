One hurt in crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person has been hurt in a crash in Caldwell County Thursday morning.
The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. along Grace Chapel Road near Timberlake Terrace.
Breaking Caldwell Co- traffic delays along Grace Chapel Road near Timberlake Terrace after a three car crash sends one person to the hospital. Eyewitnesses say a driver crossed the centerline and struck two cars. Watch channel 9 for updates. pic.twitter.com/9NWaVAaM9C— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) September 21, 2023
Three vehicles appeared to be involved, and one person was taken to an area hospital.
Witnesses at the scene told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a driver crossed the center line and struck two cars.
