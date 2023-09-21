Local

One hurt in crash in Caldwell County

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person has been hurt in a crash in Caldwell County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. along Grace Chapel Road near Timberlake Terrace.

Three vehicles appeared to be involved, and one person was taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a driver crossed the center line and struck two cars.

