One hurt in crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person has been hurt in a crash in Caldwell County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. along Grace Chapel Road near Timberlake Terrace.

Breaking Caldwell Co- traffic delays along Grace Chapel Road near Timberlake Terrace after a three car crash sends one person to the hospital. Eyewitnesses say a driver crossed the centerline and struck two cars. Watch channel 9 for updates. pic.twitter.com/9NWaVAaM9C — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) September 21, 2023

Three vehicles appeared to be involved, and one person was taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a driver crossed the center line and struck two cars.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

