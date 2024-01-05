Local

Serious rush-hour crash closes lanes on busy northeast Charlotte road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A serious crash has caused lane closures Friday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, officials said.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene during rush hour traffic on East W.T. Harris Boulevard at Rose Heather Lane where there were at least three cars involved in the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Three people had non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

