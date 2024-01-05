Serious rush-hour crash closes lanes on busy northeast Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A serious crash has caused lane closures Friday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, officials said.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene during rush hour traffic on East W.T. Harris Boulevard at Rose Heather Lane where there were at least three cars involved in the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic Advisory: E WT Harris Blvd at Rose Heather Ln. Lane closures due to an accident. Avoid the area or find alternate route. Yield way to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/LpCy3Lu7Xz — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 5, 2024

Three people had non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

