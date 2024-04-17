Settlement reached with motel that refused room to man who is blind

GASTONIA, N.C. — Federal prosecutors have reached a settlement with the Express Inn and Suites in Gastonia which refused to rent a room to a man who is blind and at the time, was experiencing homelessness, in December 2022.

Employees at the motel were worried about the man’s safety by renting a room upstairs and they had nothing else available.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office launched an investigation after a complaint was filed with the Department of Justice.

The motel plans to update its policies to comply with disability laws, provide employee training, and pay out the man they turned away.

