Several crews fight flames, smoke coming out of Kershaw processing plant

KERSHAW, S.C. — Fire crews spent hours working to put out a fire at a food processing plant in the middle of downtown Kershaw.

Firefighters from several departments joined in to fight the flames; fortunately, no civilians or first responders were hurt.

The plant is owned by Archer Daniels Midland and is a food-processing company that has been in the Kershaw area for decades and processes soybeans.

Fire officials believe the fire began in an area that dries the products. At the scene, Larry Ammons, the Kershaw Fire Chief, showed veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts the path the flames took through the facility.

“The fire appears to have started over here; we’re trying to control it now,” Ammons said.

The fire is under control, but it will not be hours before any investigators can get into the building and try to determine what led to the blaze. Crews will work to continue to cool off the hot spots in the building by dumping water on them.

