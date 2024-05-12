Several head to Ramsey Creek Park for annual Charlotte Asian Festival

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Warm weather set the perfect stage for Charlotte’s annual Asian Festival on Saturday.

Dozens of people gathered at Ramsey Creek Park on Lake Norman for the celebration.

Festival attendees were able to buy items from vendors and sample some tasty, authentic Asian cuisine.

Eric Pin says events like these are a vital way to bring people of all backgrounds together.

“All the different clubs and organizations, being out here is a sense of community,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep this going and more people will participate every single year.”

In addition to the vendors and food, there was authentic Asian music and dancing.

