Several homes in Charlotte, surrounding areas hit market at $7 million-plus

CHARLOTTE — The local metro area has seen its stock of ultra-luxury homes jump, as several properties — ranging from the shores of Lake Norman to ritzy Charlotte neighborhoods like Eastover and Foxcroft — have hit the market at $7 million and up in recent weeks.

Ten or so homes carrying a price tag of $7 million or more have entered the market since late August, including some that are relisted properties and others that are already under contract.

Several homes recently listed at $7 million-plus are in pockets of the region most associated with high-end real estate. That includes Lake Norman-area towns like Mooresville and Cornelius as well as Charlotte’s wealthiest neighborhoods, such as Foxcroft and Eastover.

But parts of the region not traditionally linked to luxury housing are also represented. Such is the case with the most expensive home ever listed in Gastonia, an estate on nearly 55 acres priced at $7 million.

