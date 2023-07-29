SEVERE CONGESTION: Multi-vehicle crash snarls I-485 traffic near Mathews

A crash involving several vehicles on I-485 backed up traffic for miles near exit 52 Saturday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation tells us that the road was shut down in both directions while they worked to clear the scene.

According to Medic, so far one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol states that a pickup truck left the road briefly before spinning around striking three other vehicles.

The driver of the truck was a trapped for a time but they were able to get him out.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they become available.









