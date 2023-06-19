Severe weather causes tree to fall on east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Strong storms caused a tree to fall on a home in east Charlotte on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Woodleaf Road near Central Avenue.
A Channel 9 crew went to the scene and saw a large tree that fell back into the front yard of the home.
Details are limited at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to officials about any damage this may have caused or if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
