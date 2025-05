MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A road closure could impact how you get into a neighborhood in Mooresville.

Round Keep Lane will be closed, which will shut down the entrance to the Windsor Woods Subdivision.

This is due to the performance of sewer work.

Drivers can access Round Keep Lane by continuing on Brawley School Road to Citation Drive.

This will allow you to reach the other side of the closure.

VIDEO: Charlotte-area drivers may see issues as new projects begin near roadways

Charlotte-area drivers may see issues as new projects begin near roadways

©2025 Cox Media Group