Sex offender sentenced to 7 years for soliciting minor and hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Hunter Thomas Wallace has been sentenced for criminal solicitation of a minor and causing a car accident while fleeing police in York County, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday.

Wallace pleaded guilty to one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of failure to stop for blue lights with great bodily injury. The charges stem from an undercover investigation conducted by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in May 2023.

During the investigation, Wallace contacted an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl and solicited sexual activity, sending nude images to the persona.

He arranged to meet the “girl” in person, but fled the scene upon arrival.

Wallace was later located by law enforcement, but he attempted to escape when officers activated their blue lights.

During the pursuit, Wallace ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, causing life-threatening injuries to two people inside.

Judge Perry H. Gravely sentenced Wallace to seven years for the solicitation charge, with credit for time served. He also received a consecutive sentence of 10 years, suspended to three years of probation, for the failure to stop charges.

Wallace will be required to register as a sex offender and will have his driver’s license suspended for three years after his release.

