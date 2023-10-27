‘Shark Tank’-featured The Yard Milkshake Bar headed to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Yard Milkshake Bar is among the latest tenants to sign on to Crescent Communities’ Elizabeth on Seventh development.

It will be the first Charlotte location for the “Shark Tank”-featured concept. That hit reality TV show features entrepreneurs who pitch their businesses and products to a panel of investors — called “sharks” — with hopes of landing a deal.

Husband-and-wife team Logan and Chelsea Green launched The Yard Milkshake Bar brand in 2017, and it is now franchising.

Keep reading on the CBJ website here.

VIDEO: Colombian bakery is family affair

Colombian bakery is family affair

©2023 Cox Media Group