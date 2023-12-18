Shea Homes acquires hundreds of acres in Waxhaw for mixed-use project

CHARLOTTE — Shea Homes has closed a significant land purchase in the Charlotte region after securing critical approvals for the site.

Late last month, an entity affiliated with Shea Homes acquired approximately 227 acres off Providence Road in Waxhaw for $22.1 million, according to Union County real estate records. The land was acquired across multiple purchases, records show.

Shea Homes had previously rezoned a site of the same size along Providence Road to allow for the development of a range of residential product and commercial space.

Waxhaw’s board of commissioners approved Shea Homes’ annexation and rezoning requests for the site on Nov. 28. The approvals were for a proposed project with 482 residential units and 21.5 acres of commercial development, town documents show.

