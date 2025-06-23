Shelby gas main work to close Suttle Street starting Monday

SHELBY, N.C. — A contractor for the city of Shelby will begin work on the natural gas main in the 500 block of Suttle Street starting Monday.

The work is scheduled to take place between Cline Street and Mint Street and is expected to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.

The contract crew will be on site from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, during which time Suttle Street will be closed to traffic but will reopen nightly.

Residents should expect personnel, vehicles, and equipment along the roadway, and there will be temporary gas service interruptions.

Customers experiencing issues with their gas service can contact Customer Services at 704-484-6866 to have their pilot lights relit for free.

VIDEO: Hickory highway closed after another issue with pedestrian bridge

Hickory highway closed after another issue with pedestrian bridge

©2025 Cox Media Group