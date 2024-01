CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Volunteers have been hard at work to ensure a Caldwell County shelter is prepared for people as an Arctic chill moves in overnight.

Lows are expected to be at around 12 degrees under clear skies.

The shelter is at Crossroads Community Church on Cajah Mountain Road, which is south of Hudson.

In the video at the top of this webpage, volunteers stock up on much-needed supplies.

