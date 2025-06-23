Sheriff seeks help after thief causes $200K in damage at airport

MORGANTON, N.C. — New video shows a thief at a Burke County airport causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage by moving planes around a hangar and deputies are now asking for the public’s help.

Someone reportedly broke into the Foothills Airport at about 8:40 p.m. on May 26 and tried to steal a plane.

Cameras inside the hanger not only captured him checking out some of the single-engine aircrafts, but also getting two of them cranked up.

At one point, one of the planes appears to have slammed into a golf cart in the building, damaging the plane. The planes were never airborne.

The damage to the three plane was estimated to be bout $200,000, according to court records.

Deputies believe the person may be driving a white or silver colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office said deputies alerted other airports in the area about the break-in and stepped-up patrols at Foothills Airport.

