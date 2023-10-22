Sheriff’s office displays equipment, shares programs at Lincoln Co. Apple Festival

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Apple Festival has a large turnout on Saturday under sunny, fall skies.

During the event, attendees were able to visit a display set up by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Residents were able to see the equipment and speak with officers to learn about the different ways the LCSO protects the community.

Information about several programs at the department was provided, including Project Lifesaver and concealed carry permits.

(Courtesy of: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

