Sheriff’s office raids business owned by kidnapping suspect

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office raided a business owned by kidnapping suspect Richard Huneycutt.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over it late Thursday afternoon on West Main Street in Albemarle.
Huneycutt was arrested in October for filing a fake will and then this week, Channel 9 reported he was also charged with kidnapping.
We are asking deputies what they are searching for.
PAST COVERAGE:
- Man allegedly held in shed with no water, electricity
- Stanly County man accused of forging will to steal dead man’s estate
©2023 Cox Media Group