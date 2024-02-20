One person seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC said one person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near N. Graham Street and Atando Avenue, shutting down the intersection.

WSOC crews saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers focusing their investigation around a car in the middle of the intersection. Dozens of evidence markers and shattered glass surrounded the car.

CMPD did not immediately release any details about the nature of the shooting or the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

