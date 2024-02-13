Siemens Energy charts 500-job expansion in Charlotte, Raleigh areas

CHARLOTTE — Siemens Energy is bringing more than 500 jobs to North Carolina.

The manufacturing jobs, to be located in both Mecklenburg and Wake counties, were disclosed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Economic Investment Committee, a group under the N.C. Department of Commerce responsible for approving incentive packages.

The majority of the 559 announced positions will be in Mecklenburg County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. Eighty-five jobs will be in Wake County.

The jobs are high-paying, with minimum wages of more than $87,000, according to what the company told the state.

Siemens Energy plans to invest nearly $150 million across both counties, where it already has operations.

