Silfab Solar to face judge in zoning appeal case

FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina judge is expected to hear an appeal in a lawsuit against the controversial Silfab solar power manufacturing plant on Monday.

In May the Citizens Alliance for Government Integrity sued to block Silfab Solar from operating at the site challenging its light-industrial zoning.

The Board of Zoning Appeals agreed, but said the ruling only applies to future projects at the site.

Silfab appealed the decision, saying the site is light industrial and will not create any health or safety hazards for the community.

Additionally, the South Carolina legislature is considering two bills that could impact Silfab’s zoning, saying if a property’s zoning use is not permitted, “any related permits are no longer valid and any development or construction on the property must cease.”

Senate Bill 530 and House Bill 4293 are still in committee.

