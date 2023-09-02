Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man reported missing

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man who has been reported missing Saturday morning.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said William Nelson Cook was last seen on Ashbrooke Road. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a blue t-shirt, and brown shoes.

Cook was traveling in a burgundy 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck to an unknown location. He is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Burgundy 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck

Deputies said Cook is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has a long white beard, white hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 1-704-878-3080.

