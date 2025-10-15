Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Iredell County man

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in Iredell County.
Mooresville Police say Joseph McGlynn is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.
He was last seen Tuesday night on Fairview Road wearing a navy sweat jackets, jeans and sneakers.
He could be driving a hold Chrysler Pacifica with a personalized North Carolina plate that reads “TRVLGRL.”
Anyone with information on McGlynn’s whereabouts should call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.
