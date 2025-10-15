Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Iredell County man

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in Iredell County.

Mooresville Police say Joseph McGlynn is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen Tuesday night on Fairview Road wearing a navy sweat jackets, jeans and sneakers.

He could be driving a hold Chrysler Pacifica with a personalized North Carolina plate that reads “TRVLGRL.”

Anyone with information on McGlynn’s whereabouts should call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

