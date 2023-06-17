Site of longtime restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef hits market

CHARLOTTE — The site of longtime restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef is now for sale. The Nichols Co. is marketing that property, at Monroe and Wendover roads in Charlotte, as well as several surrounding sites, for a total of 1.8 acres.

That intersection is prime for development, with high vehicle traffic and plans for the light rail’s Silver Line to pass nearby, says founder John Nichols.

“It’s going to transform that whole area,” Nichols says. “Monroe Road for a long time didn’t have an identity. Now it’s forming.”

Gus’ Sir Beef had been a fixture at 4101 Monroe Road since 1968 when the late Gus Bacogeorge opened his namesake restaurant. He and his wife, affectionately known as Mrs. Clara, turned the farm-to-table restaurant into a community staple by dishing up simple, home-cooked meals.

It permanently closed in April.

