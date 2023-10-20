Site of shuttered South End restaurant snapped up for new concept

CHARLOTTE — A new concept is in the works for the former Vana space in South End.

Locally based B-Side Hospitality Group says it has leased that 2,350-square-foot space at 1440 S. Tryon Street.

Vana closed in June after several months of uncertainty. Sister concept Bardo has also closed.

“While their team and unique vestiges will be missed, we are excited to commence a transformation of the space and build out the next culinary experience in South End,” says Kamal Patel, partner at B-Side Hospitality.

The hospitality group is also behind music-inspired bar and kitchen Vinyl in South End. It opened in April 2022, tucked between Wooden Robot and Vana.

