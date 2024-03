Six high schools from our area are competing in a t-shirt design contest at the Cheerwine Festival.

There are ten finalists in total.

Each finalist submitted original ideas for the festival shirts.

The public can choose their favorite design here.

Voting will be open until March 25 and the winner will be announced next month.

The Cheerwine Festival will take place on May 18.

