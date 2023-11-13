‘Skatesgiving’ combines skating rink and Thanksgiving donations in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Lace up (or dust off) those skates, here’s your chance to show off your skills on wheels while also giving back to those in need in the Queen City.

Two skating groups in Charlotte are teaming up to organize the city’s third annual Skatesgiving event on Tuesday.

From 7:30 - 11 p.m., Queens on Quads and Let’s Skate Charlotte are creating a pop-up skating rink inside Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Events Center in west Charlotte. There will be a DJ playing for the whole roller rink party experience.

The event is free, but the groups are asking for donations of non-perishable food items or warm clothes and blankets.

The food will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, and the warm clothes will go to Crisis Assistance Ministry. Both of those organizations are partners of Steve’s Coats and 9 Food Drive.

Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center is at 2600 W. Trade Street.

