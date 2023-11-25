Small Business Saturday expected to have more shoppers than Black Friday

CHARLOTTE — It is Small Business Saturday and a new report predicts the turnout will be huge.
Bankrate estimates that 60% of shoppers will choose to spend money at a small business on Saturday for holiday shopping.
That is slightly higher than the 56% of shoppers estimated to have participated in Black Friday spending.
Bankrate said most shoppers that will buy locally on Saturday will be younger.
Nearly three-quarters of millennials are planning to support small businesses.
