Smartwatch designed for kids help parents stay connected

CHARLOTTE — Many parents and caregivers are facing a modern-day technological dilemma, wanting to stay connected to their kids during the day but not wanting to give them a smartphone.

“I wanted to have some way for them to get in contact in the event of an emergency. I also like to be reassured that I can track their location and see where they are,” said Justin Brookman.

One alternative for this issue is a smartwatch that has been designed specifically for children.

Consumer Reports delved into what parents need to know.

“Kids smartwatches offer a lot of the same communication benefits as a smartphone, like calling and texting, but with more security and privacy and control by the parents,” said Courtney Lindwall with Consumer Reports.

Most are stand-alone devices with cellular connections that don’t require a smartphone. They offer features beyond calling and texting, including music, games, alarms, and even video chatting.

“Most offer GPS, which is one of the features that the parents I talked with cared about most,” Lindwall explained.

Parents can use an app on their phones to track the child’s location, approve a list of contacts, and access other controls.

“If you’re looking to buy a kids smartwatch that offers texting and calling, it’s likely that you’ll need to pay some monthly fee to access those features, probably around $10 a month,” Lindwall elaborated.

Some smartwatches are only compatible with certain carriers.

For example, the Gizmo Watch 3 requires a new or existing Verizon plan. The TickTalk5 only works with AT&T or TMobile.

Other features to consider are the number of contacts a watch allows, durability, fit, and battery life, as more advanced kids’ smartwatches may need to be charged daily.

“Think about what’s most important for your family, and that’s going to help you decide which model works best for you,” Lindwall said.

Parents should check if smartwatches are allowed in their children’s schools. If they are, ones with quiet mode for school hours are encouraged.

