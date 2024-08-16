Smash-and-grab robber gets away with jewelry, Statesville police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville police are looking for a man who stole jewelry in a smash-and-grab robbery that happened at about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

A suspect armed with a hammer threatened employees at Kay’s Jewelers on Turnersburg Highway and smashed display cases to get to the jewelry.

The robber drove off with the loot in a BMW with a dark cover over the license plate.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, dark gloves, a grey shirt with a short-sleeve black shirt over it, and a black covering over part of his face.

He was carrying a black and red duffle bag.

The investigation is ongoing.

There were no injuries.

