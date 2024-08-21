Some CMS educators not happy with stipend schedule

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is making changes that could impact extra-curricular activities across dozens of schools as teachers return to the classroom. It has to do with the extra pay that teachers get for helping with clubs and groups.

The district said it must have a new stipend schedule for advisors over non-athletic activities, such as band, orchestra, and debate to address equity across the district.

However, it’s not sitting right with many educators.

“Teachers are always supplementing in their classroom,” said Kelly McAuliffe, a CMS elementary school teacher. “I’m a teacher so I had to get some pens, and highlighters, and clips.”

CMS will now pay a yearly stipend ranging from $200 to $500 at the middle and K-8 level for teachers who take on extra duties advising academic clubs and activities, including drama and band.

That amount can be as high as $2,000 for high school band or orchestra.

Most schools will receive one stipend presumably for staff to split up.

Channel 9 heard from advisors upset about the stipend, but CMS has not said what the range was of the previous stipend.

Teachers advising clubs, such as chorus said the stipend used to be $1,500 for the year.

That’s now dropped to $500 for middle schools with high enrollments.

“The need is not going away,” said Emily Cook, with Classroom Central. “The need is increasing and we’re doing our best to make sure we meet it right where it is. Over the last two years, we have seen a 26% increase in eligibility.”

Teachers from 48 additional schools are going to Classroom Central, the nonprofit that allows teachers from certain districts to shop for supplies for free.

Cook said teachers have become pros at doing a lot with very little.

“We have a lot of art teachers that come in here and get amazing art supplies,” she said. “We have drama teachers. Teachers are so creative. They can come up with unique ways to use the materials that we get, ways that we would never think of.”

CMS said its goal is to reward employees who go above and beyond in the classroom and school day.

The new stipend schedule will be reevaluated next spring.

VIDEO: CMS to return to class with major changes

CMS to return to class with major changes

©2024 Cox Media Group