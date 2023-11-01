Some voters confused about ballot layout

CHARLOTTE — There is confusion among some voters on the layout of the Mecklenburg County ballots.

The school board race has 14 candidates who are running for three seats.

The Huntersville commission race has 17 candidates who are running for six seats.

Candidates in those races are listed alphabetically across two pages.

Voter Doris Hudson said she is worried that candidates on the second page are at a disadvantage.

“When you’re not used to it, it makes a difference when you’re used to something,” she said. “And you’re not used to something, and I definitely wasn’t used to that.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe took her concern to the county’s board of elections director.

VIDEO: Part one of “The Political Beat” on Oct. 29, 2023

PART 1- The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (October 29,2023)

©2023 Cox Media Group