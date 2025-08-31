South Carolina drivers face new cell phone restrictions Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Monday, South Carolina drivers will be prohibited from holding cell phones while driving, as part of the new Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

The law aims to reduce distracted driving by making it illegal to hold or support mobile electronic devices with any part of the body while operating a vehicle on public roads.

Although the law takes effect on Monday, only warnings will be issued for violations until March 1, 2026.

“Distracted driving is a huge highway safety issue, and most distracted driving collisions involve cell phone use,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “People are injured or killed every day right here and all over the country because drivers are paying more attention to their phones than to the road.”

The new law prohibits drivers from reading, composing, or transmitting texts, emails, or interacting with applications while driving. It also bans watching videos, movies, games, or video calls on mobile devices.

However, drivers can use devices hands-free to unlock phones, initiate or end calls, listen to audio content, and receive navigation information.

Exceptions to the law include using cell phones to report accidents, emergencies, or safety hazards to public safety officials. Devices such as earpieces, smart watches, CB radios, and prescribed medical devices are not covered by the law.

The penalties for distracted driving include a $100 fine for the first offense and a $200 fine plus two points for subsequent offenses within three years. These fines cannot be suspended or reduced.

WATCH: Police arrest suspect after stolen car parts were found in garage

Police arrest suspect after stolen car parts were found in garage

©2025 Cox Media Group