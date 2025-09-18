South Carolina football coach sidelined by drunk driver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina’s defensive line coach will not be returning to the sidelines soon after being hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver last month.

Travian Robertson has undergone five surgeries following the accident and spent 10 days in the intensive care unit before being released from the hospital on September 5th.

In a statement, Robertson expressed his gratitude for the prayers and support he has received during his recovery.

Details about the suspected drunk driver involved in the accident have not been disclosed, and the specific injuries Robertson sustained remain unspecified.

