South Carolina native among those killed in Hamas attack on Israel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A South Carolina native who was reported missing by loved ones following the deadly bombing at an Israeli music festival was found dead last week, according to reports from WSB.

Daniel Zaken told WSB that his family had been trying to get in contact with his first cousin, 23-year-old Jonathan Rom. Rom had dual American-Israeli citizenship.

“He’s not listed in any hospitals,” Zaken told WSB. “Our hope is he is still alive and hiding somewhere.”

Unfortunately, on Oct. 11, the family confirmed that Rom’s body was found near the festival site.

Zaken said he and his family were on a cruise headed to Israel to see his cousin and other family and friends when they learned about the attack.

“He was helping this girl who was having a panic attack escape,” Zaken told WSB. “They entered a vehicle together and started driving off and they sustained a bunch of gunfire from Hamas. They got out of the vehicle and started running.”

Zaken said Rom was born in South Carolina. He eventually moved to Israel, where he grew up, before joining the Israel Defense Forces.

