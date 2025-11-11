South Carolina robbery suspect Spencer Woods faces multiple charges

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Spencer Woods was arrested in Gastonia after allegedly assaulting and attempting to shoot a victim during a robbery on Nov. 8 in Clover, South Carolina.

The incident occurred on Tom Joye Road, where Woods reportedly attacked the victim with a handgun, striking them on the head and attempting to fire the weapon, which jammed.

Woods then allegedly robbed the victim of a cell phone before fleeing the scene.

Deputy Trexler, who responded to the scene, reported that the victim was able to identify Woods as the assailant. The victim also provided details about the altercation and the robbery.

According to the police report, the altercation began when Woods approached the victim in a silver car, believed to be a Honda, and threatened to kill them.

A physical struggle ensued, during which Woods used a handgun to hit the victim.

After the gun jammed, Woods demanded the victim’s cell phone at gunpoint. The victim complied, and Woods left the scene. The victim later contacted emergency services using a neighbor’s phone.

Deputies collected evidence at the scene, including a magazine from the firearm, but no bullet casing was found. The victim’s head was examined, but no visible injuries were noted.

Woods was later located in Gastonia, where he was taken into custody by Gaston County Police.

He faces charges including attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

