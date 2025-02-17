South Carolina seeks to try 13-year-old boy as adult in fatal stabbing

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina prosecutors are seeking to try a 13-year-old Chester County boy as an adult for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old, according to court documents filed this week.

The boy is accused of stabbing the 16-year-old in the neck after a basketball game on Tuesday night, as stated by 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively during a Family Court hearing.

The incident occurred in rural Chester County, and the victim was reportedly dating the suspect’s older sister.

According to the Herald, 6th Circuit Chief Public Defender William Frick represented the boy and expressed his opposition to the move to adult court, emphasizing the severe consequences that could follow if the case is transferred.

Judge Debra Matthews has ordered an evaluation by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, a necessary step before deciding if the case can be moved to adult court. The evaluation process, which can take months, will determine the next steps in the legal proceedings.

The 13-year-old remains in custody as the evaluation is conducted, with no trial dates set at this time. The decision on whether the case will proceed in juvenile or adult court remains pending.

