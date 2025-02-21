South Carolina sees rise in flu cases, deaths this year

SOUTH CAROLINA — Flu deaths and cases in South Carolina have increased this year compared to last, according to the Herald.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health reported 139 flu-related deaths for the season as of the week of February 9 through February 15, compared to 101 deaths at the same time last year. Additionally, there have been 51,734 lab-confirmed flu cases this year, up from 51,237 last year.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control at DPH, explained that every flu season is unique, and this year the peak started later than usual. “There is no reason to panic,” Buchanan said, noting that the flu season is beginning to wane.

Flu-related hospitalizations have also risen, with 6,177 reported so far this season, compared to 4,217 last year. However, recent reports indicate a decline in new flu cases and hospitalizations, suggesting the flu season is slowing down. Flu activity remains widespread across South Carolina, with several counties reporting higher-than-average patient visits for flu symptoms.

As the flu season progresses, health officials continue to monitor the situation, while emphasizing preventive measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

