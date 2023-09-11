South Carolina state trooper pulls snake from woman’s vehicle

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper pulled a snake from a woman’s vehicle in Kershaw County last week, according to reports from WCIV.

Authorities said the woman was driving on the interstate when she spotted the snake slithering around on the passenger floorboard.

She was able to pull over safely and call 911. A trooper later arrived and removed the snake from the vehicle.

The woman told WCIV that the trooper interacted with the snake as if it were “a cute little kitten.”

The trooper later released the snake in a swamp area near his office.

