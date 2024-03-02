South Charlotte crash flips car, sends 1 to hospital

CHARLOTTE — A person is recovering in the hospital after a crash flipped their car in south Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Officials say the crash happened around midnight near South Wendover Road and Sharon Road.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

