South Charlotte crash sends one to hospital, requires ‘extensive’ extraction, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC transported one person to the hospital from a crash in south Charlotte Saturday morning.

Paramedics responded to the scene at Ardrey Kell Road around 9:15 a.m. The scene of the crash was near Ardrey Kell High School.

The crash required “extensive extraction time,” according to MEDIC. At the scene, Channel saw that the car was on its side and had its roof removed.

One person was transported to Atrium CMC and treated for serious injuries, MEDIC said.

Alongside MEDIC, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire Department both responded to the scene of the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

