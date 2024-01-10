Local

South Charlotte office building to be razed for apartments

By Charlotte Business Journal

Terwilliger Pappas recently purchased 11301 Carmel Commons Blvd., one of three buildings at Carmel Crossing Office Park.

CHARLOTTE — Terwilliger Pappas is planning an apartment project on the site of a former south Charlotte office building.

The Charlotte-based multifamily developer acquired 5 acres at 11301 Carmel Commons Blvd. for $10.9 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

Jeff Smith, Terwilliger Pappas executive vice president, said plans for the property include the demolition of a 27-year-old, 72,000-square-foot office building on site and the development of a 360-unit apartment community.

That complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a pre-cast parking deck.

