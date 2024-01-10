South Charlotte office building to be razed for apartments

CHARLOTTE — Terwilliger Pappas is planning an apartment project on the site of a former south Charlotte office building.

The Charlotte-based multifamily developer acquired 5 acres at 11301 Carmel Commons Blvd. for $10.9 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

Jeff Smith, Terwilliger Pappas executive vice president, said plans for the property include the demolition of a 27-year-old, 72,000-square-foot office building on site and the development of a 360-unit apartment community.

That complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a pre-cast parking deck.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Deteriorating building, once a school in South End, to be preserved

Deteriorating building, once a school in South End, to be preserved





©2024 Cox Media Group