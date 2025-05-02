South Charlotte picks up new restaurant options

CHARLOTTE — The south Charlotte area is primed to grow its restaurant lineup in the coming months.

Mother’s Comfort Food & Cocktails, a California-based restaurant concept that serves classics like fried chicken and meatloaf with a twist, is targeting late June to open at Park Road Shopping Center. It will replace Catina 1511 there.

In nearby SouthPark, it appears a new restaurant user is locked in for the former site of Village Tavern, which closed last October after a 35-year run. A franchise location of Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls opened in April at Rea Farms, offering a variety of seafood rolls, soups and salads. And two concepts announced last month for The Bowl at Ballantyne will open in the year ahead.

See the full roundup of restaurant news from April here:

VIDEO: Thieves target store in Park Road Shopping Center

Thieves target store in Park Road Shopping Center

©2025 Cox Media Group